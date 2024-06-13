'We were pretty competitive': Saxby applauds New England Rugby's women's program

New England Rugby Union's coaching coordinator Luke Stephen praised the "growth of the women's program" after a successful NSW Country Rugby Union championships with a host of newcomers to the representative arena taking part.
Stephen mentioned a number of new faces to both the sport and the higher level including St Albert's College player Bri Saxby.
Saxby only took up the sport for the Armidale Blues towards the end of the 2022 season after the club put a call out for players to sign up.
She played the full season for the Blues last year before joining the defending premiers for the 2024 season.
"I used to play soccer growing up so I am not really sure why I started playing rugby," she said.
"I always wanted to give it a try, tried it out and loved it.
"I enjoy that its a challenge, there's always room for improvement, room to get better, particularly because it is something so new to me."
Then when the call went around the clubs to play at the Country Championships, Saxby threw her hat into the ring.
Now she's a representative player and she had nothing but praise for the whole experience.
"[It was] so much fun to be honest," Saxby said.
"A great bunch of girls, a great experience.
"A lot of us have never played 15-a-side before because we only play 10-a-side in the New England comp because that is what most teams can field with women.
"I thought I would hate 15s but it was actually so great.
"Our coaches were great, the whole management was great."
Saxby played hooker for the Lionesses in their three matches where they stood tall.
They had their first training session together as a whole team on the Friday night and then they played their opener on Saturday morning against Central North.
They matched it with their neighbouring rivals for the first-half before succumbing 15-5 by the final siren.
"We normally apparently get smashed by Central North and we were pretty competitive against them," Saxby said.
"I think it was 5-all until half-time. And even the coaches said it was one of the best years that they have had with how we have played."
Illawarra was a different story.
Their team was made up of 15-a-side regulars who play in a bigger competition.
They were also full of experience. But the New England girls didn't give up.
"They looked very well-gelled, they knew each other. They were also quite big so a bit hard for us to take down," Saxby said.
"It was a good experience to play a team like that and see what kind of level of footy that is.
"They play in that Sydney comp and they all play 15s down there."
Their final game against the Far North Coast resulted in a 21-nil victory.
But the best result for the team was being able to mix with players from the different clubs.
"It was good because because now we will play against each other and know each other," Saxby said.
"Getting to play against people that are now your friends will make it a bit more enjoyable.
"You play against them and they are kind of the rivals. But it is different when you have to come and play together."
Saxby believes the women's program is on the right track and their success at the championships will only develop the game even further.
For now though, Saxby will concentrate on winning another premiership with Albies in the women's 10s competition which she said is wide open.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.