NSW Country Rugby Union Championships: 'We have the cattle to be competitive'

No silverware return home from the NSW Country Rugby Union Championships with New England's representative teams but they did prove they can mix it with the best.
The open's team didn't have any luck on the scoreboard but weren't far off.
They were beaten convincingly by eventual Richardson Shield finalists Central North but only went down 16-12 to Western Plains and 10-5 to the Mid North Coast.
New England coaching coordinator Luke Stephen only found positives in assessing their campaign.
"The opens played some really good footy across the two days against Mid North Coast and Western Plains on that first day," he said.
"[It] demonstrates to those players that are there that we have the cattle to be competitive and successful at this level with the right preparation."
With only a handful of players who had lined up in 15-a-side rugby, the New England women managed some impressive efforts in the Thomson Cup.
They were 5-all with the neighbouring Central North team at half-time before a 15-5 final scoreline, were beaten by the big Illawarra side 31-nil before Sunday saw them come home with a 21-nil defeat of Far North Coast.
"They all demonstrated they could play at the level which is really positive for the growth of women's rugby in the area," Stephen said.
"We are pretty lucky to have two players who have played at that next level including Paige Leonard and Tahlia Morgan.
"Every player in the squad had at a moment or two of brilliance across the weekend."
The return of New England's colts team was a highlight for the Zone.
They played four games for one win against Illawarra.
Although they didn't get more than the lone win, it was more about being back in the competition with the colts.
In 2017 the colts went to an under 19s format.
But it made the return to under 20s this year which made it possible for New England to field a team.
"It was great to be in that space again after a few years out," Stephen said.
"With the move to 20s we pick up just about every first year student in the uni," Stephen said.
"That has been complemented by we are in our fourth year of Armidale having a junior 18s team in the North West comp."
There was also a team who didn't take the field.
And that was the managers, coaching staff and others involved in pulling it all together. Stephen thanked those people for their tireless efforts.
