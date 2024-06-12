Paper trail | Office Express relocates under new owner

AFTER 21 years in the Mall, Office Express owner Jonathan Roberts has called it a day and handed the reins to Armidale entrepreneur Ali Nadimi.
"It's been an incredible journey, and I am confident Ali will take Office Express to new heights," Mr Roberts said.
Mr Nadimi has also taken the shop to a new location, at 6/111 Dangar Street.
"It was important to keep the business local and we relocated because our new premise offers better access for customers and for deliveries," Mr Nadimi said.
Mr Roberts set up shop with his wife, Margaret, selling a range of stationery to customers from across the New England.
He started the Office Express from the garage of their home, knocking on doors and selling office supplies to businesses around the north west.
Main stock in trade was inks, toners and business printers.
"Then in 2005 we moved into Moore Street and opened our retail store to the public," Mr Roberts said.
"Since then, we have expanded our range to supply everything a business may need."
Mr Nadimi is well known by coffee patrons as owner of Era Espresso, in Beardy Street. He opened the coffee shop in 2014 and has supplied caffeine fanatics with their daily fix ever since. He also operated Donut King between 2005 and 2022 in Armidale Central.
Mr Nadimi brings a wealth of experience and a strong customer service ethos to Office Express and is eager to take on the new venture.
"I am very excited about taking on new challenges and particularly pleased to be keeping ownership of this business local," Mr Nadimi said.
"I will be providing the same excellent customer service that has existed under Jonathan's management.
"I have some new ideas for the business and am very keen to take on the new challenges."
