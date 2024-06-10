Skeptics to question cancel culture

"YOU have not converted a man because you have silenced him."
The famous quote by nineteenth century British Statesman Robert Morely aptly critiques modern day cancel culture - the subject of the upcoming meeting of Armidale's Skeptics In The Pub.
Guest speaker will be Rachael Parsons, Director of NERAM.
"Cancel Culture, which deeply affects the arts, is everywhere. It is a powerful form of social ostracism, either on-line or in the real world," Ms Parsons said.
"Cancel Culture incubates within social media where constantly being offended and expressing outrage takes precedence over rational thought and measured opinion.
"Cancel Culture effectively stifles public discourse and creates a great silent majority."
To hear Rachael's presentation, be at the Wicklow Hotel on Tuesday, June 25.
Guests are encouraged to arrive at 6pm to order dinner and drinks before settling into the hear the speaker ahead of a discussion session.
Skeptics in the Pub is a free event, held every month and open to everyone.
