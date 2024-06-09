Charitable giving or credit card beggars?

Giving what you can to those in need is a virtuous and wonderful thing.
But being hounded by some charity representative at the local shopping centre is often jarring and uncomfortable.
With many local charities your support can be as simple as a snag outside of Bunnings, or a bacon and egg roll at the footy, or maybe buying a bag of books off Rotary for an absolute bargain.
It's simple. It's cheap and it usually comes with some fringe benefit of being an easy lunch or your next great read.
But the national and international charities have become pseudo-corporations, they're not willing to take the fiver you might have in your pocket. They want your credit card.
They will tell you it's to shore up their future giving to those in need, but call me sceptical, but I reckon its to make it so you miss the regular withdrawals from your bank account or to make it challenging to stop the payments.
Sometimes you also have to question if your donation is being used where someone claims it will go, most would remember the $50 million fundraiser by Celeste Barber during the Black Summer bushfires for the RFS that then was not distributed nationally or to where people expected it would benefit.
Some people give me a pass because I'm a pretty big bloke with resting bitch face so maybe they get the idea I'm not interested, but given the cost of living crisis it's appalling to see people being hounded for their hard-earned dollars when it can be difficult enough just to afford medicine or food.
There's even those that will come to your door.
Recently I answered the door and my inside cat bolted under my legs, but the young guy wouldn't stop flogging his chosen charity even as I bare-foot chased the cat halfway up the street.
To those who give to charity, I salute you, I really do.
But to those people hounding everyone outside of a Coles or Woolies, step off, everyone's got it tough enough as it is.
Jacob McMaster, Editor
