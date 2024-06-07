'Brilliant Region' strategic plan feedback sought by council

The future is looking bright for the Armidale Region, with residents now able to explore the Armidale Regional Council's Draft Brilliant Region Strategy 2024 online for public exhibition.
The plan outlines the vision and initiatives set to shape the region's development and prosperity in the coming years.
The draft report states the Armidale Region has enormous opportunities to shape a better future, thanks to its status as a major Renewable Energy Zone (REZ).
The New England REZ is currently the largest in Australia and is the backbone to Australia's low carbon future, according to the report.
ARC has also shown a strong commitment to sustainable controlled environment horticulture with the largest and most significant precinct in Australia claiming horticulture precincts in Armidale and Guyra will be serving the dining tables of Australia and abroad in the future because of its ideal climate, excellent year-round solar exposure, and water security.
The Council's Local Strategic Planning Statement (LSPS) sets out a vision for the region to be "Brilliant", emphasising that leveraging digital technology is a contemporary way of effectively addressing future challenges and opportunities.
In January 2022, the newly elected ARC resolved to set an aspirational target to grow jobs in the region by 4000 by 2040 and to identify the region building infrastructure and catalyst job growth projects that will maximise the region's potential.
This clear direction from council has culminated in the preparation of the Local Strategy Planning Statement (LSPS) Advancing our region: Toward 50,000.
The plan includes strategies for creating "a connected and brilliant community" that will foster a thriving economy and allow provision for better facilities and amenities as well as improvements in safety, sustainability and intelligent investment with future-proof skills.
The draft plan will be on display until June 24.
"The Armidale Region is well on its way to becoming a truly 'brilliant' region," Mayor Sam Coupland said.
"We've successfully introduced a range of innovative projects that are already making a difference. From the implementation of smart water meter trial and a successful scooter trial to the deployment of smart bins and additional air quality monitors, we're embracing the digital space and enhancing the quality of life for our residents.
"These initiatives are just the beginning of our journey towards a smarter, more sustainable future.
"We are excited to share the Draft Brilliant Region Strategy 2024 with our community," the Mayor added.
"We value the input of our residents and encourage everyone to review the strategy and provide their feedback. This is a collaborative effort, and your insights are crucial in shaping the future of our region."
The Armidale Regional Active Transport Strategy (ATS), which has been prepared for the Armidale Regional Council (ARC) to provide a framework for existing active transport needs, future management, use and enhancement for walking and cycling of all ages and mobility, is also currently on display on Council's Have Your Say Armidale page.
Active transport, primarily in the form of walking and cycling are a sustainable and simple means of access to places, goods, services, experiences, and information. In the planning of public and private spaces or facilities, priority should be given to active transport modes which are attractive, safe, convenient and accessible for everyone.
All strategies can be viewed at yoursay.armidale.nsw.gov.au, and all feedback is invited during the public exhibition period.
