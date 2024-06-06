Armidale Blues maintain unbeaten status in hard-fought battle against Walcha

Round seven's match up between the Armidale Blues and Walcha Rams was anticipated to be a hard fought one.
And it certainly lived up to that with the first grade sides slogging it out in the mud for outright unbeaten status.
The Rams had lamented their ill-discipline throughout the early stages of the season and it proved the difference with the Blues slotting five penalty goals to secure a 15-14 victory.
Blues skipper Jack Grant said it came down to a bit of patience and icing opportunities when they were presented.
"With the weather that we had one the weekend, it suited their playing style," he said.
"They had a much bigger team than us.
"We knew for us to be competitive we had to be patient.
"We were pretty fortunate that every time we went into their half we left with points."
Walcha posted two tries to the Blues' nil.
But Grant said that isn't a concern for the Armidale team with previous results proving their attacking prowess.
"We know that we can score tries," he said.
"We have scored bonus point wins each week up until that one.
"It was more that we were pretty happy that we played to the conditions and scored whatever points we could."
The Blues have been a work in progress for the last few seasons with young players coming through the ranks and a handful of experienced players, like Grant, leading the way.
Last year was a big one for them with a grand final finish.
They were beaten by St Albert's College in the big dance but they are happy with where they are sitting.
"We are fortunate the team we have got this year is largely the same as we had last year," Grant said.
"It is still one of the younger teams but there is a bit of experience there and everyone seems to understand what we need to do to be there in September."
The task in front of them won't get any easier now.
Other sides are beginning to find their straps and Grant said the Blues being the only undefeated team means everyone else will rise when they play them.
"The focus is on the performance each week," he said.
"The downside of now being undefeated is we now have a target on our back of being the team to beat.
"It is just a matter of playing our best footy every week at this stage."
Grant praised the Armidale Blues club as a whole.
"Overall we are feeling pretty happy and the Blues are now leading the club championship for points as well," he said.
"It is not just first grade performing, it is seconds and thirds and the girls.
"The club is in a pretty good spot compared to the last couple of years as we keep growing."
