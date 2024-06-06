A whopping 24 tries in two weeks

In the last two weeks alone, Robb College's first grade team has piled on 142 unanswered points.
First they demolished Tamworth 89-nil on May 25 and then they destroyed the Barbarians 53-nil on Saturday for 24 tries across both games.
Pat Keen has taken over the coaching this year and introduced a few things which have benefitted the side.
Robb assistant coach David McCathie said the way the side has been able to keep focus throughout the 80 minutes.
"Often you can fall away in the second-half so the commitment to keep playing the style of footy Pat wants the boys to play has been terrific," he said.
"It is important they are working the whole way through and working on the defence as well as the attack so that has been really pleasing."
The most recent win against the Baa Baas was done in horrible weather conditions.
The field was more than a heavy 10 but it didn't slow the students down.
"And given the conditions on Saturday were absolutely atrocious," McCathie said.
"The ground was so heavy and so wet and so hard for the players no both teams but the fact we could score 53 points in conditions like that is a testament to them."
Keen has joined Robb from Walcha and brought experienced player Sione Kamoto along with him.
They've added invaluable experience and knowledge which McCathie believes has made a huge contribution to the young college side's mental strength.
"It is a big transitions for the rugby club to have guys to change the culture from a college team to an actual rugby club," he said.
"The guys have been accepted really well and it has been a really positive influence.
"And that experience is vital, it is great.
"They can sense when the guys need lifting and they are making a real impact on the team."
The New England Rugby Union competition halts for the next two weekends with the NSW Country Rugby Union championships in Tamworth this weekend followed by a general bye for the university holidays.
