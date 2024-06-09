Former Northern Tablelands MP earns OAM for service to community

FORMER Northern Tablelands MP and alderman of Armidale City Council, Ray Chappell, has earned a Medal of the Order of Australia in this year's King's Birthday Honours list.
Mr Chappell, 81, was bestowed the award for service to the community, and to state and local government.
"It's a deep honour and I am very grateful, however, there are thousands of people who fly under the radar and do just as much," Mr Chappell said.
One of 10 children raised in Armidale, Mr Chappell first entered the public arena in 1968, serving as an alderman on Armidale City Council until 1983.
"There was a job that needed to be done and I believed I could do it," Mr Chappell said of running for the position.
"I got to enjoy public policy, making decisions that impacted people in a positive way."
In 1987, with the resignation of Bill McCarthy, Mr Chappell decided to contest the seat of the Northern Tablelands, running against Mr McCarthy's wife Thelma.
Mr Chappell won the seat and was re-elected three times.
As an MP, he served as minister for small business and minister for regional development between 1993 and 1995. He was also vice-chair of the Public Accounts Committee between 1991 and 1995.
"I am most proud of the day-to-day, little things that I achieved that helped people in the biggest way," Mr Chappell said.
In March, 1999, Mr Chappell lost the seat to independent Richard Torbay. He went on to serve as NSW senior executive manager for social investment at Bendigo Bank.
"That was an important role, establishing a community bank for many small towns and remote villages," Mr Chappell said.
He returned to Armidale to retire and is currently president of Rotary Club of Armidale. Mr Chappell has also been former president, Residents' Committee, Newling Village and has volunteered at Armidale Uralla Meals on Wheels, since 2017.
Mr Chappell's other roles in the district include:
In his retirement Mr Chappell travels widely, visiting his children and grandchildren.
