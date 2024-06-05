The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Council offers up community grants

By Staff Writers
June 6 2024 - 8:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Art, tourism and agriculture are just some of the areas council is targeting community grants. File picture.
Art, tourism and agriculture are just some of the areas council is targeting community grants. File picture.

Community groups, not-for-profit organisations, and individuals are invited to submit applications for Armidale Regional Council's Community Small Grants.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.