Council offers up community grants

Community groups, not-for-profit organisations, and individuals are invited to submit applications for Armidale Regional Council's Community Small Grants.
Successful applicants will be awarded funding up to $2000 for community projects delivered within the Local Government Area, that: enhance access to services, programs, and facilities that promote health and well-being;
facilitate support and empowerment for all members of our community; create opportunities that foster a stronger sense of community; safeguard and enhance both environmental and community well-being; encouraging and stimulate local business, agriculture, tourism, and education; actively promote participation in arts and cultural experiences; nurture artists and creative industries; contribute to the provision of a wide range of engaging community and cultural experiences for our residents; or preserve and embrace our rich Aboriginal heritage.
Applications for the grant close at midnight on Monday 10 June, 2024.
"This is the first Armidale Regional Council grant round to utilise SmartyGrants," Mayor Sam Coupland said.
"All Council's opportunities for funding and support will soon be offered in this way, including in-kind contributions."
SmartyGrants will be a valuable tool for Council to ensure accountability and transparency, and to instill trust in the fairness of the grant allocation process.
"Council is committed to fairness and inclusivity. The online SmartyGrants process will provide clear guidelines and accessible support to applicants," Mayor Coupland said.
"Many of our small community and sporting groups apply for Council grants each year and we want this process to be easy and straightforward!"
Further information and access to the application forms are available on the Grants and Funding Opportunities section of Council's website www.armidaleregional.nsw.gov.au/community/community-support/grants-funding-opportunities
