Positively Pinto

4 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
This large family home is set on 824m2 and positioned on a corner block in a quiet neighbourhood close to amenities and schooling.
With a modern and sleek design, this turnkey residence will impress from the moment you step onto the property.
With four generous bedrooms, each with built-in cupboards, two bathrooms, and spacious living areas, there is plenty of room for a growing family or shared accommodation.
The well-appointed kitchen is stylish, finished in neutral tones, and adjacent to the light-filled dining room.
The main bathroom is tastefully designed and complete with a bathtub and stand-alone shower.
Fans and a reverse-cycle air conditioner make temperature control convenient and efficient.
A double lock-up garage with electric doors and a beautifully maintained yard round out this exceptional property.
With a high rental return, this property is equally suitable for an investor or owner-occupier.
