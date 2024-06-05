The Armidale Express
Dorothy Robinson stands as Greens contender for by-election

By Staff Writers
Updated June 5 2024 - 4:11pm, first published 12:29pm
The Greens have announced Dr Dorothy Robinson, Armidale Regional Councillor, and former principal research scientist at the Department of Primary Industries as their candidate for the Northern Tablelands by-election.

