UNE 70th Gala Dinner | photos

About 150 staff, alumni, students, and community members gathered to celebrate the University of New England's (UNE) 70th anniversary on Saturday night June 1, 2024.
The gala dinner drew guests from as far away as Western Australia, underscoring the widespread affection for UNE.
Attendees enjoyed a sumptuous array of canapés and drinks, alongside a specially curated menu by UNE Life's head chef.
The evening's entertainment was equally impressive, featuring outstanding performances by pianist Felix Hruby, a resident of Austin Page College, and talented guitarist Hannah Neilson.
Formalities concluded with a ceremonial cake cutting and lively dancing to the vibrant tunes of the Armidale band, Terra Firma.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.