UNE 70th Gala Dinner | photos

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
June 4 2024 - 3:43pm
UNE celebrates 70th anniversary with gala dinner: (Left) Mandana Arshi-Moran and VC Chris Moran (right). Picture Simon Scott
About 150 staff, alumni, students, and community members gathered to celebrate the University of New England's (UNE) 70th anniversary on Saturday night June 1, 2024.

