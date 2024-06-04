The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Community

Legendary Motor Show to make a one-off comeback in aid of a good cause

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
June 4 2024 - 2:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For many years, the legendary Armidale Motor Show was one of the biggest events in the region,

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local New England journalist covering all manner of issues social, political, sports, business. Please feel free to get in touch with me directly heath.forsyth@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0407 410 222

More from Latest News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.