Tenterfield soldier's watch worn in two Great Wars returned

An historic watch worn by a Tenterfield-born soldier in both World War I and World War II has found its way home.
Tenterfield RSL sub-branch secretary Ray Holmes was recently contacted by a retired watch maker John Wasilewski.
Mr Wasilewski who also served in the RAAF and is a member of the Australian Motorcycle Club in Lonwood, Queensland reached out to the club to donate the watch, which had been worn by Hector McDonald Hill.
Hector was born in Tenterfield and married to Jessie Beatrice Hill and had four children.
Mr Wasilewski said he had come across the watch in a box of old watches when he retired from watch-making and noticed an inscription on the back of the watch that read "J. Mc Hill 1310 AIF".
Inside the watch was written HMC 7646.
Mr Wasilewski delved into the watches history and learned it belonged to Mr Hill who had served in World War 1, but was declared medically unfit after three weeks.
Mr Hill then served in World War II on Thursday Island before he was discharged in October of 1945.
Mr Wasilewki's research signified the Z646 inscription inside the watch may have been connected to the Z Special Unit, a joint Allied special forces unit formed during the Second World War to operate behind Japanese lines in South East Asia.
RSL sub branch president Dave Stewart said the club gratefully welcomed the watch to their collection and it has now been immortalised.
"A superbly mounted plaque with the watch, Hector's photo and information was made available by the Patriots, Australia Military Motorcylce Club and donated to the Tenterfield RSL sub branch by John and his wife Joanne who had driven down on May 24," Mr Stewart said.
The plaque is now proudly displayed in the RSL Pavilion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.