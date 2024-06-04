'Over the moon' students art prize finalists

Three Armidale Secondary College students are among 60 finalists in the 2024 University of New England School Acquisitive Art Prize.
Junior secondary student Gypsy Osborn from year 9 submitted 'Mushroom Specimen, senior secondary student, Tallon Watson-Dawson from year 10 submitted a photograph titled 'The Dance of Water and Wine,' and senior secondary student Aelah Winrow Sindicic was selected for a soft pastel 'Melencholy.'
ASC art teachers Julie Clarke and Zoe Skewes both said they were proud of their young proteges and encouraged their students to pursue their passions in the arts.
"We probably entered in close to 100 works from students in different ages right through from Year 7 to Year 12," Ms Clarke said.
"With all of the different mediums we are covering, a lot of different classes are doing a lot of different things so we were lucky to have three different styles of art works being acknowledged."
The UNE School Acquisitive Art Prize (UNESAP) and 'Lets Hang it!' exhibition was established in 2004 by the faculty of Education (formerly the faculty of Professions) at UNE with the purpose of promoting interest in the visual arts and encouraging talented young artists in regional NSW schools. It is now in its 21st year.
UNESAP Let's Hang it! exhibition dates are between Friday July 26, 2024 and August 11, 2024 at the New England regional Art Museum.
A selection panel of art and education professionals select the finalists across four categories - Infants, Primary, Junior Secondary and Senior Secondary.
Each year a professional artist is invited to judge the finalists and the four First Prize-winning artworks will become a part of the UNE art collection and will be displayed around the University campus in Armidale.
"I know that Tallon, my photography student is absolutely over the moon," Ms Clarke said.
"Tallon took his photo during a lesson here in the art studio practising capturing drops of ink falling into water and exploding and he captured his beautiful work.
"Sometimes we miss these opportunities that come along to get their works submitted.
"This time i sat them all down and sort of said that they have to get their works in to the competition, as they are all wonderfully talented artists in their own individual ways, and the three that were chosen were definitely deserving."
The 2024 University of New England School Acquisitive Art Prize received 553 art entries from 46 schools.
The selection committee commented on the wonderful expression of creativity and diverse styles represented, making the selection process very difficult due to the high standard across all entries.
"Art is a very important aspect of the education of today's students," Ms Skewes said.
"Art is extremely popular in this school and we always achieve extremely good results in the HSC.
"We try to expose the students to as much as we can in the junior years, and because of that they tend to go and and do well in their senior years so we do try to push the subject and we do have very dedicated learners and very dedicated teachers."
Ms Skewes said many art students she comes across, especially in the junior years tend to have low artistic confidence and often feel that their work is not ever good enough to be considered for competition awards.
"When they do achieve a place, they are certainly very proud of themselves and so they should be, these kinds of competitions are very competitive and have a very high standard of work.
"The other kids in the class are also very proud of them for doing so well."
