Armidale Secondary College hosts future teachers club

Future Teachers Clubs from three NSW schools: Armidale Secondary College, Macquarie Fields and Sir Joseph Banks high school got together in the classrooms of ASC to take part in their second annual STEM event.
Students from Muswellbrook also joined in on the trip, with the school in the process of establishing a future teachers club of their own.
On Wednesday May 29, students visited the University of New England where they were given some insight and guidance into their potential future career path.
During the day, the students planned STEM activities for primary school students which would then be implemented the following day on site at Armidale Secondary College.
Year 11 ASC student and future teacher club member, Tilly Reynolds, said both days were a fun and rewarding experience for the high school students who attended.
"The theoretical and practical experience gained by all of the students was invaluable," she said.
"At the UNE we were taught about what STEM learning in primary school and STEM in early childhood, which was particularly interesting to hear about the different ways in which STEM is connected in a child's life."
Tilly is hopeful of taking a gap year to England after high school in a tutor program and eventually wants to teach primary or secondary P.E.
"The thing I enjoy most about teaching is being able to teach things to people they don't already know," she said.
"It's great to watch when they suddenly understand a concept and have that moment of realisation when the penny drops."
Future teachers clubs give high school students the breadth and depth of the teaching profession, working with universities to provide them with the skills and confidence to pursue it as a career option.
Macquarie Fields high school launched Australia's first Future Teachers club 13 years ago, enabling students from Year 8 onwards to taste what teaching is really like. All club members prepare a 15-minute lesson and then teach a class of their peers.
The Future Teachers Club program at Armidale Secondary College was implemented by ASC Professional Experience Hub Coordinator Tanya Williams in 2023 to provide New England high School students with opportunities to build skills in the areas of teaching, organisation and communication, while also mentoring younger students.
