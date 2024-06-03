Walcha grazier first in New England to earn carbon credits | Photos

A WALCHA farmer has become the first in the Northern Tablelands to generate carbon credit units.
Nick Blomfield has earned more than 12,000 units through regenerative farming. He can sell the units either to the federal government or a private buyer on the carbon market, making extra income for his property, Cheyenne Pastoral Partnership.
"I'm rewarded for sucking carbon out of the atmosphere, which could potentially earn more than beef cattle farming," Mr Blomfield said.
He is only the second grazier in NSW to be awarded carbon credits by the national clean energy regulator.
Over a five-year period, Mr Blomfield turned around his declining property, that has been family owned since 1912, into a profitable business under regenerative farming.
Cheyenne was traditionally a sheep farm, but when the bottom fell out of the wool market the Blomfields turned to cattle.
"We were losing a battle, the farm was going backwards financially and in terms of production," Mr Blomfield said. "We had to try something new."
So Mr Blomfield turned his hands and head to regenerative farming, becoming the first grazier in the district to do so.
"It's time controlled grazing, where we continually rotate the livestock," Mr Blomfield said.
"We 'rest' paddocks for 40 to 120 days, so grass spends more time growing than being grazed."
Increasing stock density and grazing intensity in Cheyenne's paddocks led to greater microbial stimulation and photosynthetic capacity, ensuring an improvement in the property's soil structure and fertility.
Production increased by 100 per cent, Mr Blomfield said.
The next step was to sign up to the soil carbon project.
"We are the only ones in the district to do so, there's a lot of regenerative agriculture here, but none have signed up to a clean energy regulated carbon project."
Mr Blomfield increased paddock numbers from 88 to 104 between 2016 and 2021, while the average paddock size was reduced from 8.6 hectares to 5.5 hectares.
Chicken manure was used in the place of superphosphate, improving the soil's water-holding capacity and aeration of soil, promoting healthy root growth.
"While our farm may be small on a national scale, this result demonstrates the immense potential of small farms to drive change," Mr Blomfield said.
"If we collectively commit to sustainability through carbon farming practices, together we can have a significant positive impact on the environment."
Mr Blomfield is mulling who to sell his carbon credits to but is determined to "stay in the game" of regenerative farming.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.