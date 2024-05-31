'A strong future' Universities Australia CEO to talk higher education

Universities Australia CEO Luke Sheehy visited Armidale the week of May 29, 2024, and met with UNE Deputy Vice Chancellor Simon Evans to discuss the 2024 Federal budget and its implications for Australian Universities.
Australian university students and graduates were one of the big winners from the 2024 federal budget delivered by Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers on May 14, 2024.
"The Australian Government Universities Accord report has committed to effectively doubling the number of university students in the Australian universities system by 2025, and that will mean more students from traditionally underrepresented areas," Mr Sheehy said.
"As you get further outside of metropolitan regions, what you find is you get fewer students enrolled in universities.
"Moving forward we will need more students from regional and remote Australia and also from underrepresented backgrounds which include Indigenous and Torres Strait Island students, students with disabilities, and students from poorer backgrounds.
Some of the key takeaways from the federal budget and how it will benefit Australian university students include: $3bn worth of HECS debt wiped for 3m+ Aussies, backdated to July 1, 2023, $319.50 a week for student teachers on professional placement, from July 2025.
It also called for the proportion of 25-to -34-year-olds who are university educated to rise from 45 to 55 per cent by the same date.
Access to means-tested Commonwealth Prac Payment scheme for about 68,000 eligible higher education and 5000 VET students a year and $350m for fee-free uni-ready courses.
"We want to make sure regional universities have really strong futures and the government is committed to a new funding system based on needs-based funding which is similar to what we have seen in the schools' system with the Gonski reforms," Mr Sheehy said.
"It may take some time to work through and design, but it's good news for regional universities who often have different cost pressures to deliver and in terms of attracting and retaining staff as well as students, we want to make sure that regional universities have a really strong future."
The University of New England deputy vice-chancellor, Simon Evans said there are decades of evidence that students who study in the region stay in the region and contribute to the economic well-being and economic growth of the region.
"We are proud to teach the teachers, nurses, and doctors who come from and want to stay in this region," Prof Evans said.
"The accord set bold targets for growth in the number of students obtaining tertiary qualifications and university qualifications by 2050, and those students are going to come from the cohorts we are already serving.
"The targets set by the accord by 2035, UNE is proud that we are currently serving regional and remote students, as well as students with disabilities, Indigenous and Torres Strait Island students, it is an important part of our identity and our mission and our contribution to the region."
Universities Australia considered 18 months of consultations from the voices of students and graduates to reach the outcomes of its final report and Mr Sheehy said students in regional areas expressed concern about difficulties completing university requirements due to expectations in for mandatory practical placements.
"Sometimes those placements can place extra financial pressures on students such as paying double rent for example or having to relocate which might affect part-time employment.
"The idea of 'placement poverty' was central to the discussions we had as part of the accord, and I think it's pleasing, especially in a cost of living crisis that the government has addressed this issue."
Mr Sheehy also spoke about the importance of students feeling safe on university campuses in the wake of concerns raised about the frequency of sexual assault on campuses in Australian universities.
"Every Australian has a right to feel safe where they live, where they work, or where they study and universities are absolutely no exception," he said.
"We work very hard as a university community to make sure that students and visitors alike have a safe experience. There are great measures in this budget including the appointment of a new commonwealth ombudsman as well as the development of a national code to deal with gender-based violence on campus."
