High-schooler Sariann sets sights on lawn bowling dream

Year 12 Walcha Central student Sariann Andrews has an affinity for the bowling greens.
She has been playing lawn bowls for close to six years and has been selected to represent North West in the CHS State championships for the last four-years-straight.
She is traveling to Warilla in the first week of July 2024 and is hopeful of performing well to try and secure a state-combined high school representative spot to compete in Merrylands in August.
A good showing there could potentially see her picked for a state squad to compete in Geelong, Victoria later on in the year.
Sariann's mother Rebecca Andrews is selling raffle tickets that have been supplied by North West Schools Sports Association to help her in her lawn bowls journey.
"We have five books of raffle tickets, the money raised from the raffle tickets will offset the levy cost, and the uniform costs. Accommodation, and travel expenses have to be covered yourself but thankfully this year, the Walcha Bowling Club has been kind enough to donate some money, which is amazing." she said.
As Sariann is in Year 12, it is her final chance to realise her dreams of representing NSW in her chosen sport.
She currently competes in as many local weekend and after-school competitions and social events as she possibly can but said, due to school commitments, sometimes it can be difficult to find time to practice against quality opposition.
"Unfortunately I cannot do too many after-hours comps but when I finish school I will be able to compete a lot more so i can improve my playing and hopefully even make a name for myself," Sariann said.
Sariann is self-taught in the world of lawn bowls and said what she enjoys the most about the sport is the cerebral aspect.
"It's different from other sports, for me it definitely involves more thinking, it's the more logical side of it that I find both challenging and enjoyable.
"It's a strategic game, you need to really focus on your strategy as much as you need to focus on your speed."
It's this facet of lawn bowls Sariann believes is what makes it an attractive sport to neurodivergent people such as herself.
"A few of the people i have met in lawn bowls have been other neurodivergent people.
"A few were ADHD, a few others autism as well, and i find it for myself, to be a sport that is good for people on the spectrum because it's not your typical sport in the sense that it requires a lot more thinking and many of the neurodivergent kids I have met were very good thinkers in terms of planning and strategising," she said.
Sariann's love for Lawn Bowls helped her through her schooling years, giving her a focus and something to meditate on when life becomes hectic or stressful.
Her mother wholeheartedly agrees.
"Walcha PS has been absolutely amazing in their support and understanding of Sariann," Ms Andrews said.
"To them, if I ring up and say she is having a mental health day, they know she's out on the bowling green."
