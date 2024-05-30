Undefeated teams to face off for bragging rights

The Group 19 competition takes a general break this weekend but it's back to business for the Armidale Rams with a top-of-the-table clash.
The Rams will host Warialda on Saturday in a catch-up game from round four and it is first versus second in the men's game.
Both teams are undefeated heading into the game and the Rams are hoping they can prove their mettle after beating Tingha 58-26 in their last start.
Club president Craig Slick said they "were tested at times" during the high-scoring encounter.
He highlighted the performance of a handful of players and said they will welcome back others for the coming encounter.
"First time ever playing lock, Tyler Carson proved he was worth waiting for in a man of the match performance in his come back game after his suspension," he said.
"Geoff Swan and Steve Widders missed last week but both have been at training and looking good so there's another selection headache fitting the bruise brothers back in the side.
"The whole town is bursting with excitement for this game so hopefully the weather lets us have the game this is shaping up to be!"
The league tag side was beaten 60-nil by the back-to-back reigning premiers.
Under the NSW Rugby League mercy rule, the game ended after the 60-point margin was reached.
Warialda are a team on the re-build and the Rams women see it as the perfect opportunity to get their season back on track.
"Girls are looking to bounce back from last weeks mercy rule loss," Slick said.
"If they can get their effort at training to translate into points they'd be world beaters.
"Due to coach Alice Denison's ankle injury, the club's resident "super coach" Jimmy Tanner has been putting them through their paces."
