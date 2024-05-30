NERAM's latest environmental exhibition is 'down to earth'

A new exhibition that encourages people to "tread lightly" and explores environmental issues will open at the New England Regional Art Museum on Thursday, May 30.
Earthed will feature a display of paintings, poetry, weaving and sculpture from a group of 14 passionate artists from a range of disciplines and geographical areas across Australia who are coming together to share their message with the public in the form of art.
"There's no doubt the natural environment is on many people's minds," organiser and artist Paula Jenkins, from Walcha, said.
"How can humankind sustain planet earth for future generations? How can our precious flora and fauna be protected? These are questions people are asking all the time.
"We are increasingly seeing clearing and destruction of rich biodiverse bushland and rainforests for large development projects and housing, as well as pollution and waste, which I find very distressing.
"We are fortunate to have a voice through art in which we are able to express this message and create public awareness through an exhibition like this."
According to Jenkins, Sir David Attenborough had some alarming statistics in his latest book A Life on Our Planet (2020), that claimed there remains 35 per cent wilderness on earth, 15 billion trees are cut down each year and only half of the world's rainforests remain.
Jenkins said the idea for the exhibition had been in the making for years, though planning had taken place over the last 18 months.
Artists have been carefully selected who share the same passion for the natural environment, including Joe Blundell, Stuart Boggs, Mandy Francis, Harriet Goodall, John Heffernan, Pamela Honeyfield, Helena Jackson-Lloyd, Paula Jenkins, Rosie Lloyd-Giblett, Rowen Matthews, Penelope McManus, Alex Scheibner, Bob Gibson Tjungarrayi (courtesy Yaama Ganu Gallery) and Ben Tooth.
"I am very excited to present Earthed at NERAM. Being situated in a regional area, the environment is an integral part of people's lives, and this exhibition explores the issues and challenges facing us all," NERAM exhibitions and curatorial manager Belinda Hungerford said.
"Each participating artist has taken a different approach, investigating not only the devastation and stress, but also the beauty and peace that can be found in the environment. Earthed has something for everyone to connect with and provides an opportunity to contemplate the spaces we inhabit and encourages us to tread lightly to ensure a place for future generations."
Jenkins said Earthed was a snapshot in time, providing a vision and hope for the future.
Earthed opens at 6pm. A discussion panel will take place 10.30am on Saturday, June 1 in the exhibition space with several of the exhibiting artists. The exhibition runs from May 30 to July 7 and will be a selling exhibition. NERAM is open 10am-4pm Tuesdays to Sundays.
