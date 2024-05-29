University responds to protesters, condemns violence against civilians

The University of New England said it supports free speech and the right of students and staff to protest.
However, vice-chancellor Chris Moran did not answer if the university would sign an international Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) statement against Israel.
His response comes just days after a group of protesters unfurled a six-metre flag as part of a pro-Palestinian action, urging the university to divest itself from any interests in Israel.
"Members of the UNE community have expressed their concern over the Israel-Palestine conflict through social media and also correspondence with my office," Prof Moran said in a statement on the UNE website.
"Rather than valourise one appalling war over another, or condemn attacks on one country's civilians but be silent about civilian attacks elsewhere, UNE's position in this debate remains broad rather than specific: all acts of aggressive war are abhorrent; all acts of war against civilians are unacceptable."
The statement serves to condemn the bombing of civilians by Israel, but is not the cut and dry response protestors would have been hoping for.
"As an institution of learning, UNE's role in times of war is to act as a forum for peaceful expression of opinion, in line with the University's commitment to free speech and academic freedom," Prof Moran said.
"That same commitment means that UNE supports the right of staff and students to protest in peaceful assemblies.
"A wide range of views exists in our community, which is multicultural and multifaith. We have a long history of student activism that dates back to the 1960s."
Prof Moran said the "safety and wellbeing of our staff and students, and indeed all members of our university community," was the UNE's priority.
Prof Moran referred to the University's freedom of speech rules, which state that The University of New England affirms freedom of speech and academic freedom as core UNE values.
The university support a person's right to freedom of speech;
Establish as a paramount value and to promote, develop and maintain supports and avenues for the fullest exercise of freedom of speech, academic freedom and free intellectual inquiry; and
Affirm the importance of UNE's institutional autonomy under law in the regulation of its affairs including in the protection of freedom of speech and academic freedom.
The university also has a policy around its freedom of speech and academic freedom rules, which can be found here.
