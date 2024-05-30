The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mentors impart fine art of practice to New England's young creatives

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated May 30 2024 - 12:15pm, first published 12:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SIX young creatives from across the New England will be matched with a mentor in coming months to help them reach their artistic goals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.