Minister guarantees funds for charity helping youths stay on track | Video

WHAT began as a bond-building exercise between boys and dogs has burgeoned into a social enterprise helping vulnerable young people across the New England.
BackTrack was founded in Armidale in 2006 by Bernie Shakeshaft.
In 2018 the non-for-profit established its social enterprise, BackTrack Works. The initiative has transformed the lives of almost 100 young people, providing them with supported employment and training pathways.
On Wednesday, May 29 Skills Minister Steve Whan visited BackTrack in Grafton Road, Armidale and guaranteed funding for BackTrack Works under the Youth Employment Social Impact Program until 2025.
"Obviously that's based on the outcomes BackTrack gets and what I've seen here today the outcomes are great," Mr Whan said.
There are currently 38 young people employed in the program and many have gone on to secure employment in the New England.
Mr Whan took time to meet with some of the youth who are working to transform their lives.
Jeremiah Nicholls, 16, left school in Tenterfield in Year 9. He was accepted into a BackTrack Works program and is studying for his Certificate III in Rural Operations under fabrications supervisor Jason O'Connell.
"I wasn't doing well at school but I'm really enjoying learning here at BackTrack," Jeremiah said.
"My favourite is doing cattle work and fencing, where we have to camp out for several days. It's great being outside."
Another BackTrack "graduate" is Brett, who came to BackTrack as a 12-year-old. Now 25, Brett is about to complete his fabrication to help support his young family and works for BackTrack Works as a mentor.
BackTrack chief executive Marcus Watson said there were 70 young people on the waiting list to take part in the program.
"They're just the young people who have completed their application, there are hundreds more wanting to join," Mr Watson said.
"The success of our social enterprise is underpinned by that broader ecosystem of support at BackTrack - from education, accommodation and diversionary activities, to counselling, mentoring and mental health support.
"We're building foundations for positive life pathways."
