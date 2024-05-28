Big Chill injects $2.3million into city as locals, visitors flock to event

The Festival also served up more than 20 local and inter-regional catering vendors, along with kids activities and a local music feature. Hundreds of kids lined up to see their Paw Patrol idols on Sunday, and more than 100 people got 'chilly' and plunged or swam in Dumaresq Dam for the Big Chilly Dip. Locals and visitors got to bask in the beauty of our Mall for the Beardy Street Bazaar - a busking and arts extravaganza on Saturday Morning.