Cadets building gets revamp from derelict den to drop-in centre | Video

A SPACE where young people can wash their clothes, shower, cook a meal and recharge their phones is scheduled to open in Brown Street by the end of the year.
The derelict Armidale Cadets Building, owned by Transport for NSW, will be leased to the Women's Shelter Armidale to repurpose into a community space.
Young people doing it tough will also be able to access counselling, skills training and other activities such as a homework club in the revamped building.
Rooms will also be available to those experiencing hardship who need crisis accommodation.
"We plan to make this facility a safe and nurturing space for young people to connect with peers and develop pathways forward," Women's Shelter chief executive Penny Lamaro said.
"This facility provides our community a safe and positive space, somewhere to turn to when things begin to feel overwhelming. We are designing it as a space to reconnect with community.
"This location will be a hub for members of the community to seek help when it comes to mental health and wellbeing, as well as, breaking the cycle of trauma in our community."
The Armidale Cadets Building was built in the early 1970s to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the sinking of HMAS Armidale. She was the only Bathurst-class corvette to be lost to enemy action in World War II.
The building was vacated in 2019 and has since fallen into disrepair, being a target for vandals and thieves.
Transport for NSW regional property and asset renewal director, Victoria Oszko, said the plans to refurbish the building showed the organisation provided benefits to the community beyond transport services.
"This project is a part of a program which reactivates underused transport assets by working together with communities, council and other stakeholders to deliver better outcomes for regional residents," Ms Oszko said.
"This will help a lot of vulnerable people in a real and impactful way, and we are proud to be a part of it."
Ms Lamaro was hopeful the redevelopment would begin as soon as possible, ready for the building to be re-opened by the end of the year.
"The proposed facility will create opportunities to break the cycle of violence, homelessness, and generational trauma within the community," Ms Lamaro said.
The project is currently in the tender award phase, pending funding approval. Construction is planned to start later in 2024, subject to funding and tenders being issued.
