Crime

'Nearly every day there is a cyberattack' AI to tackle cybercrime in new UNE-led project

By Staff Writers
May 27 2024 - 4:21pm
The University of New England's (UNE) Dr Kamaljeet Sandhu has begun work on new research that will develop innovative artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to detect and eliminate cyber-attacks on governments, businesses and universities across Australia and India.

