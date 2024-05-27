'Climb those hills' Zone primary schools cross-country winners off to Coolah

On Friday, May 24, 2024, Bellevue Oval at the University of New England hosted the 2024 Armidale Zone Primary Schools Cross Country Championships.
With students representing 22 schools from across the Zone, course run times were fast and an excellent team has been selected to represent Armidale Zone at the North West Regional Championships to be held in Coolah, NSW in June.
Armidale zone cross Country Coordinator Rebecca O'Hara said the Primary Schools Zone Sporting Association would like to give thanks to Sport UNE for allowing them to host the event on Bellevue Oval and surrounding fields.
"The day went really well, run times were super competitive throughout the day across all age groups (compared to other years). Armidale zone will definitely have a strong showing at Coolah at the regional trials," she said.
The overall all-around team championship was won by Ben Venue Public School with 330 points (lowest score wins) with Armidale City PS taking out 2nd place by the narrowest of margins with 331 points.
Kentucky PS took out the small schools competition with 965 points and Bald Blair was runners-up with 1093 points for the day.
Team champions for all of the age groups are as follows:
Girls 8/9 years: Armidale City PS
Boys 8/9 years: Ben Venue PS
Girls 10 years: Armidale City PS
Boys 10 years: Armidale City PS
Girls 11 years: Martins Gully PS
Boys 11 years: Ben Venue PS
Girls 12 years: Martins Gully PS
Boys 12 years: Ben Venue PS
1st, 2nd , and 3rd placings for the individual age groups are as follows:
For the girls 8/9 years: Skyla Peterson, Avah Chaffey, Charlotte Everleigh.
Boys 8/9 years winners were: Chase Gordon , Ashton Hutton, Samson Trimarchi
Girls 10 years: Mackenzie Cooper, Ella Lockwood, Alice Warmerdam
Boys 10 years: Kieran Ahern, Oliver Dorrian, Nixon Kennedy
Girls 11 years: Lacey Swilks, Veja-Lee Petuha, Arley Olsen
Boys 11 years: Harrison Faint, Julian Warne, Hatam Barakat
Girls 12 years: Charlotte Perry, Rose Gordon, Kimi Jordan
Boys 12 years: Patrick Gordon, Brax Hutton, William Goodacre
Girls 12 years 3km champion Charlotte Perry, said she has been training hard for the event, was glad to run a competitive time (13:16 mins), and is looking forward to representing Armidale at the regional trials in June.
"It was nice and relaxing actually, it was a good race. I thought the grass was nice and soft to run on as well and it was a great track.
"I have been doing a lot of training, pretty much once a day, running is something I really enjoy.
"It was a nice feeling being so far out in front for the race today, usually it's a little closer towards the finish and i have to try and sprint to the end.
"I think I'll have to keep up training for regional, that will be a little bit harder," Charlotte said.
Ms O'Hara will be travelling with the team to Coolah in June where she expects a good showing from Armidale Zone representatives.
"There's always a selection from Armidale that is ultra-competitive at regional trials and I don't see that changing this year. Some of the Tamworth kids are pretty fast but we often have competitive runners from our area who go on to compete at the state championships, so I'm hoping for that again this year.
"We have had some very fast times here today in both girl's and boys' events and right across the age groups.
"My advice to the runners who have been selected to go to Coolah is to train hard, climb those hills. Coolah is cold so any afternoon or early morning training is good," she said.
See the photo gallery for the full team list to represent Armidale at Coolah.
