Jockey club to host final meet for the season

Armidale Jockey Club will host its final meeting for the 2023-2024 racing season on Tuesday.
*1st Race @ 12.50pm
*Track likely Soft 5 & Rail True:
*RACE 1 @ 12.50pm ARMIDALE CENTRAL ROTARY BOOK FAIR CLASS 1 & MAIDEN PLATE (1900m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 6. QUINKY DEEL (Damien Lane/Ben Looker; 57.5kg & barrier 6) -we kick off a competitive meeting with the lower class improvers and maidens over a longer trip at set weights on a surface continuing to dry out. Settled clearly on this still improving provincial-based 3YO by Dundeel deep into the prep. Held his position okay two starts back in a tougher race at Wyong before being ridden quieter in a country CL2 and hitting the line hard. Back in class here over a further 300m shapes as the ideal recipe to break through, and was scratched from Monday's Taree meeting to be saved for this
DANGERS:1. *Another Gift; 2. *Apple Cider
Likely Tempo: Reasonable
My BET PLAN: QUINKY DEEL to WIN
*RACE 2 @ 1.25pm ARMIDALE RACECOURSE FUNCTIONS AND EVENTS CENTRE COUNTRY BOOSTED MAIDEN PLATE (1100m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 12. ROMI (Dwayne Schmidt/Luke Rolls; 57kg & barrier 7) -right back to the sprint trip we come for the maidens again at set weights, and it shapes ideally for this 3YO North Coast filly by Group 1 winner Exosphere resuming off a 4-month spell. Was placed in all 3 runs last prep, the latest couple never far away both times at Ballina when hard in the market. Missed by a whisker when fresh last time, and in a race of moderate depth, gets her chance to break through big time
DANGERS: 1. **Apache Jack 3. *Hudson's Lenny; 5. *Millenium Prayer; 11. *Outback Pat
Likely Tempo: Solid to Good
My BET PLAN: ROMI to WIN & Quinella: 1 and 12
*RACE 3 @ 2.05pm ARMIDALE JOCKEY CLUB LIFE MEMBERS MAIDEN HCP (1400m) - Min Weight 57kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 1. ELECTRIC EVIE (Ridge Wilson/Aaron Bullock; 59kg & barrier 6) -still with the maidens, and very keen to back this still progressing 4YO mare by globetrotting Group 1 winner Starspangledbanner 4th-up, and crucially on a 7 day back-up. Has kept improving this prep, beaten narrowly in a handy maiden here 3 starts ago before again running into a place a fortnight later over 1200m. Then made late ground behind a smart winner at Tamworth, a formline that reads well for this. The sharp turnaround is a sure sign she's trained on well, and with the top country jockey sticking like glue, she's the one to beat over a furlong further
DANGERS: 3. *Key Legend; 5. *Alaska De Lune; 10. **Sun Topaze
Likely Tempo: Fair to Solid
My BET PLAN: ELECTRIC EVIE to WIN & Trifecta: 1,10/1,3,5,10/1,3,5,10
*RACE 4 @ 2.40pm NEW ENGLAND GARDEN FESTIVAL IN NOVEMBER CLASS 1 HCP (1400m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 3. TOKYO STAR (Fabio Martino/Braith Nock a0kg; 57.5kg & barrier 8) -same distance here for the lower class improvers, and heading the value is a progressive 3YO Hawkesbury-based filly by emerging Japanese sire Staphanos, slipping back from tougher company 3rd-up. Careered away to win her maiden by nearly 4 lengths at Wellington 2 starts ago before beaten under 3 lengths in a much deeper provincial sprint on soft ground. Gets the longer journey now at the right time in a thinner race, and she can settle back off the speed before producing a superior final 400m charge
DANGERS: 1. **All Too Sneaky; 4. *Rocky Rouge; 5. *Tortila; 8. *Anarzali
Likely Tempo: Steady to Solid
My BET PLAN: TOKYO STAR to WIN & Trifecta: 1,3/1,3,4,5,8/1,3,4,5,8
*RACE 5 @ 3.15pm XXXX GOLD COUNTRY BOOSTED BENCHMARK 58 HCP (1300m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 1. BOLD HOI HO (Sally Taylor/Mitch Stapleford a2kg; 61.5kg & barrier 2) -very competitive & tactical battle here, but very content aboard this talented & strong finishing 5YO by Niagara who can get back to winning ways by claiming a 2nd straight success at this course. Settled too far back 3 starts ago, before producing a superior finishing run here to claim a 4th career win at his 16th start. Was then anchored down late in the worst part of the track at Taree in very heavy ground last start, so pays to forgive. Can position up just off the speed here from a low draw, and better placed with the track drying out considerably, and gets in okay at the weights after the rider's 2kg claim
DANGERS: 2. **China Grove; 3. **Flying Banjo; 4. *Kalahari Heart; 5. *Barcelona Express; 8. **Star Emblem; 11. *Rapid Ruby
Likely Tempo: Solid
My BET PLAN: BOLD HOI HO to WIN & Box Trifecta: 1,2,3,8
*RACE 6 @ 3.55pm ARMIDALE MOTOR SHOW 15TH JUNE CLASS 1 HCP (1100m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 3. DUSAN (D Schmidt/Ben Looker; 58kg & barrier 8) -back a furlong over a more pure sprint trip here, and it shapes ideally for this lightly raced & improving 3YO by Exosphere who is tracking to peak 3rd-up in his 1st full prep. Was close up in a handy CL1 over the border before again working home okay under 60kg in a deeper BM 58 on heavy ground at Grafton when rock solid in the market. That run should top him off for this over 100m further and carrying 2kg less, and he can take his winning strike rate to 40 percent from 5 starts
DANGERS: 1. **Starry Jack; 2. *Change The Date; 4. *Pocket Picker; 5. **She's A Bad Girl; 7. *Takemine
Likely Tempo: Solid to Good
My BET PLAN: DUSAN to WIN & First Four: 1,3,5/1,2,3,4,5,7/1,2,3,4,5,7/1,2,3,4,5,7
*RACE 7 @ 4.35pm TOOHEYS BENCHMARK 58 HCP (1100m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 3. TRYANZA (David campbell/Mitch Stapleford a2kg; 61kg & barrier 9) -we close the meeting over the same distance, and confident this lightly raced, consistent and still progressing 3YO by all conditions sire Outreach can strike 4th-up, and take his impressive record to 3 wins from 5 starts, with a pair of 2nd placings as well. Loved the way he quickened late to win a CL1 here 6 weeks ago before being beaten a head as a well backed favourite in a handy CL2 at Toowoomba. Will again use superior tactical speed to roll forward, with the option to stay off the fence if the pattern dictates, or cross the pack and lead them a merry dance. Destined to win better races, and looks suitably placed at the weights after the rider's 2kg allowance
DANGERS: 1. *Poita; 2. *Lady Tulessa; 4. *Ashim; 5. **Egotistic; 6. **She's Exotic
Likely Tempo: Solid to Good
My BET PLAN: TRYANZA to WIN & Box Exacta: 3,5,6
**My BEST EARLY BETS:
R1 6. QUINKY DEEL**
R3 1. ELECTRIC EVIE**
**My BEST EARLY VALUE:
R4 3. TOKYO STAR**
**My BEST EARLY EXOTICS:
R2: **QUINELLA: 1 & 12
R4: **Trifecta: 1,3/1,3,4,5,8/1,3,4,5,8
R6: **First Four: 1,3,5/1,2,3,4,5,7/1,2,3,4,5,7/1,2,3,4,5,7
