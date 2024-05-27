Jockey club to host final meet for the season

TOP SELECTION: 3. TRYANZA (David campbell/Mitch Stapleford a2kg; 61kg & barrier 9) -we close the meeting over the same distance, and confident this lightly raced, consistent and still progressing 3YO by all conditions sire Outreach can strike 4th-up, and take his impressive record to 3 wins from 5 starts, with a pair of 2nd placings as well. Loved the way he quickened late to win a CL1 here 6 weeks ago before being beaten a head as a well backed favourite in a handy CL2 at Toowoomba. Will again use superior tactical speed to roll forward, with the option to stay off the fence if the pattern dictates, or cross the pack and lead them a merry dance. Destined to win better races, and looks suitably placed at the weights after the rider's 2kg allowance