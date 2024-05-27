The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Students take to the stage in Shakespeare-inspired contest

May 27 2024 - 12:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Poppy-Grace Newton and Olive McFarlane - created the adjudicator's favourite moment of the day and made Shakespeare Carnival History last week. Picture supplied.
Poppy-Grace Newton and Olive McFarlane - created the adjudicator's favourite moment of the day and made Shakespeare Carnival History last week. Picture supplied.

More than 100 students came together in Armidale to perform Shakespeare-inspired works recently, when PLC Armidale hosted schools from the coast and across the New England North West for the 2024 Regional Shakespeare Carnival.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.