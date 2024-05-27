Students take to the stage in Shakespeare-inspired contest

More than 100 students came together in Armidale to perform Shakespeare-inspired works recently, when PLC Armidale hosted schools from the coast and across the New England North West for the 2024 Regional Shakespeare Carnival.
On Wednesday, May 15, the senior school students battled it out in PLC Armidale's Astra Arts Centre for a place at the NSW finals on June 1 & 2 in Sydney at the Seymour Centre.
Run by the 'Sport by Jove Theatre Company' for the last eight years, the Shakespeare Carnival provides a chance for students to develop literacy and collaboration skills, complex problem-solving and leadership abilities, confidence, and resilience as they act, dance, perform music, or make short films on smartphones.
Shakespeare Carnival Director, and adjudicator for the day, Chris Tomkinson said making the winner decisions was hard because of the diversity and quality of the work in every category.
PLC Armidale won the Group devised category with their work, 'Women in Shakespeare, ' which Mr Tomkinson said had "virtuosity of story, physicality, characterisation, comedy and intent".
"I love theatre that seeks to change the world," he said.
The Emmanuel Anglican College in Ballina was first in the Physical Theatre section; Moree Christian School was declared the winner in the Duologue; St Paul's College Kempsey won the Ensemble Scene section, and St Columba from Port Macquarie took out the Music, Smart Phone and tied with PLC Armidale in the Dance section.
The dance created and performed by PLC Armidale Year 8 students Olive McFarland and Poppy-Grace Newton was 'dynamic, intense and performed with such skill and bold physicality', Mr Tomkinson declared it his favourite moment of the day.
"When Macbeth and Lady Macbeth had that flip over the front with that red skirt - it was just an incredible image performed with such courage," he said. "It was really wonderful."
The PLC Armidale duo's win also set a record as they will be the youngest competitors to go to the State finals in the history of the Carnival.
Mr Tomkinson thanked everyone who got on stage for their courage, generosity and skill and emphasised the importance of the performing arts beyond a career within the industry.
"This event is an opportunity for people to learn more skills, test themselves, gain new abilities and then do whatever it is they want to do," he said.
"I was recently talking to a drama teacher at a selective high school in NSW, which is one of the best-performing schools in the state, and they have doubled their drama component and made it mandatory because they realise they have a lot of smart kids there, but they are graduating without the essential skills that participating in the performing arts can give such as collaborative and communication skills, creativity and critical thinking."
