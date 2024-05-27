Pumpkin soup on menu for hungry hordes with annual Pathfinders run | Video

PUMPKIN soup will be on the menu for hundreds of hungry women and children across NSW in coming weeks, after staff and volunteers from the Armidale Youth Refuge joined forces with Tilbuster Station for a pumpkin run.
The annual event is the culmination of months of planning, planting, weeding and harvesting by young volunteers from Armidale to Inverell.
This year, volunteers yielded 10 tonnes of pumpkins. They also cooked more than 500 meals of pumpkin soup for the needy.
The crop was yielded from a 3 hectare paddock near Tilbuster Station on the New England Highway.
The pumpkins were packed and sorted, ready to be delivered to community groups, charities, and soup kitchens in Armidale, Taree, Newcastle, and Sydney.
On Monday, May 27 a convoy of trucks laden with the pumpkins and soup departed Pathfinders to various locations, including the Uniting Church Soup Kitchen in Coffs Harbour, the Taree Community Kitchen, the Soul Hub in Newcastle and OZ Harvest in Sydney.
The team will end their deliveries with a morning tea at Government House, Sydney.
Along the way they will also donate soup to the Inverell Women's and Children's Refuge and for a dinner on Wednesday, May 29 at Food for the Soul.
"It's been one of our best harvests yet with butternut, Jap, Queensland Blue and Kent pumpkins all grown in our paddocks here," Pathfinders chief executive Alan Brennan said.
"This year we also have four of our young people who are now participating in agricultural traineeships."
The annual pumpkin run has been a fixture on the Pathfinders calendar for the past decade.
Young people from diverse backgrounds, who are supported by Pathfinders, take part in the project, harvesting hundreds of pumpkins before picking the crop and turning it into soup.
Their efforts provide essential meals to hundreds of individuals and families facing hardship.
Mr Brennan said this year, 8000 pumpkin seeds were planted by volunteers.
"Food insecurity is on the rise, affecting households that have never experienced it before," Mr Brennan said.
"This year, charity groups across the country are seeing a significant increase in demand. We are pleased to be able to support our young people in doing their part to help out."
Under the guidance of Pathfinders staff, the young people involved in the pumpkin run learn how to grow pumpkins and make the soup, as well as learning the values of generosity, teamwork and responsibility towards others.
Pathfinders began more than 30 years ago as a non-for-profit organisation operating across the New England and north west of NSW.
It supports disadvantaged communities, including people with disability, as well as offering early education programs and training programs for young people.
