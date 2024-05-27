Armidale bridge walk makes steps towards reconciliation | photos

"Voice, Treaty, truth-telling, that is how we reconcile," Sophia-Rose Markham says.
It was a part of a rousing speech she gave to around 250 people gathered for the 14th annual Armidale reconciliation bridge walk on Sunday, May 26.
"The best way that each and everyone of us can contribute to reconciliation is to stop weaponising the word Aboriginal - let us create our own unique individual narratives that reject the harmful rhetoric of the last two centuries," she said.
Organised by ANTar Armidale Homes North and Headspace also joined efforts to promote unity this year.
Bob Blair shared and taught some cultural dances, but also led the gathered crowd in a smoking ceremony before they walked a short loop over the bridge on Marsh Street.
Mr Blair said the smoking ceremony would ward off bad spirits and invite the good and encouraged those taking part to let the smoke briefly wash over them like water before joining in the walk.
Deputy Mayor Todd Redwood and Armidale Police inspector Darren Williams led the parade which included aboriginal flags and some banners of reconciliation by schools and community groups.
In her speech, Sophia-Rose now in Year 12 at Armidale Secondary College, said how she had not considered her heritage too much until a teacher had tried to pigeon-hole her life to a simple word.
"The world of opportunity seemed limitless, the sky was the limit as they say, the reality of the world never really hit me until at the age of 12, I was told by a teacher that all I could ever be was Aboriginal," Sophia-Rose said.
"Before that day I'd never given much consideration to the word let alone the weight that it held."
Sophia said she always adored story-telling and was enamoured by 60,000 years of heritage and the dream-time.
"I had not yet developed the idea of the vitality and importance of culture and I had never considered how one word could shape my identity - let alone how that would allow Australians who would never even meet me to categorise and dictate the person I should become."
Sophia said it was hard to be optimistic about reconciliation only a year on from the defeat of the Indigenous Voice referendum, but said the "Now more than ever" them chosen for Reconciliation Week this year was incredibly important.
"Perhaps it was also because 9.5 million Australians couldn't quite grasp the institutional challenges faced by first nation Australians - perhaps it was chosen after mental health helpline 13-yarns saw a 108 per cent increase in callers during the referendum period, but perhaps it's for all the Koori 12-year-olds just like this being told Aboriginal is all that will ever define them."
Sophia also questioned the 'Australian Dream' as an abstract idea, noting for many it's about home ownership and financial stability, but said it couldn't hold the same meaning for Indigenous people.
"How can I grasp the Australian dream when cultural pride is an Oxymoron? When my culture decides that I'm twice as likely to die by suicide by the age of 44 compared to my non-indigenous schoolmates, I'm estimated to make $200 less per week than non-Indigenous Australians.
"How can we experience the Australian dream when it is built on a pillar of 270 years of loss, heartache and displacement?"
Sophia-Rose said in following the theme of 'now more than ever' the steps to reconciliation were clear.
"We know the steps that need to be taken to reconcile what can be a beautiful nation - we can finally create the Australian dream ... blame no longer holds a place in this process - we use our knowledge in retrospect to move forward," she said.
"We hear the concerns of the 9.5 million who told us no and we educate them on why our voice needs to be heard."
"Now more than ever I'm inspired to become part of the solution to becoming a reconciled Australia - a venture I hope you will all join me on - and perhaps just as importantly now more than ever - I will be whatever and whoever I choose to be because of my culture - not in spite of it."
Cr Redwood also said a few words of apology for the years of hurt caused by European occupation, but also thanked organisers and those in attendance for looking for a good way forward.
A free barbecue and meals were offered alongside tea and coffee, while Indigenous band Garlu Gindari performed into the afternoon.
