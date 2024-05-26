The 'cost' of going green, worth it?

Why do so many people hate renewable energy?
The New England region has been slated as a renewables zone and already has a few wind farms, with another large development approved near Walcha.
But they draw so much contempt and hatred that I can't fully fathom it myself.
The UNE has research showing how solar can create shelter and micro-environments that could be ideal for graziers so many of the farmers - who own properties near to or adjoining these renewable projects - could ideally double dip.
Another major concern cited has been the risk to fire crews and water bombers around wind farms.
The towers are an acknowledged threat due to low visibility in the event of a bushfire, but they can be stopped and locked in place to mitigate some of that risk.
In an ABC report in February, key authority documents stated that "wind farms are not expected to adversely affect fire behaviour, nor create major ignitions risks".
The authority found that wind turbines even reduced fire risk from lightning as the tall metal structures limited strikes hitting combustible material on the ground.
So is the hatred just that renewables can be an eyesore?
Personally I'd much rather wake up with a view to a wind - or solar - farm than a coal or nuclear power plant.
New research by the CSIRO indicates that wind and solar renewables produce energy at about 60 per cent the cost of large-scale nuclear and at a cost around one third that of Small Modular Reactor nuclear.
People are free to hold whatever view they like, but the 'cost' of renewables I worry about is very much the one that could help the hip pocket of millions of Australians.
Jacob McMaster, Editor
