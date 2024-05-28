Women making waves and history at local soccer club

There's a new era at Norths United Football Club.
The club has appointed their first female president and their first female head coach.
Hailey Cameron has taken on the president's role while Emma Cooper is the head coach of the women's teams.
For Cameron, she stepped into the role after previously holding the women's representative position on the committee.
She didn't expect to take on the presidency but when the Annual General Meeting came around, she found herself in the job.
"I had a nap, went to the AGM and came away as the president," Cameron said.
"All the guys convinced me it was a great idea, probably because they all knew how much work it was and they didn't want to do it themselves."
Being on the committee was always a goal for Cameron.
She felt he female soccer players, both at the club and across the league, needed someone to speak up for them and how their competition is run.
"The reason I got on to the committee was to make sure the women had a voice because prior to me being on the committee last year, decisions were being made about the women's comp and the women's game without actually consulting the women because there wasn't any women in the room at meetings," Cameron said.
"I think it is a good perspective to have a woman's view versus a guy's view.
"But mainly we can promote the women and be right there in the driving seat to do that versus sometimes when you're not, it is harder to get action.
"I found this year, I could make calls about the women's a bit easier without having to consult people."
One of the decisions Cameron set about making was pushing for Norths to field two women's teams.
Cameron and Cooper joined forces to try and get as many females on the field as possible.
It was risky but it paid off.
"Around 30 players" are registered with Norths and they have two women's teams in the current senior competition.
"We weren't really sure how much appetite there was there and you don't want to get to the point where you have one-and-a-half teams," Cameron said.
"It is really hard to figure out what to do.
"Myself and the coach, Emma Cooper, decided that we are pretty passionate, love soccer and we want as much people playing as we could so we decided to go for the two teams.
"Luckily it has paid off and we have plenty of players for both teams."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.