The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Offenders turn grave diggers in historic town of Hillgrove

By Staff Writers
Updated May 27 2024 - 11:36am, first published 10:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hundreds of graves left behind in historic Hillgrove are being tended to and restored by a Corrective Services NSW officer and team of offenders in a show of selfless community service.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.