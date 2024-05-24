PLC Armidale triumphs at Armidale eisteddfod

One school achieved exceptional success in the Speech and Drama program of this year's Armidale Eisteddfod.
PLC Armidale secured most first prizes and the coveted annual Alice Coventry Memorial Shield for improvisation in the drama section and won both the Senior and Junior New England Speech and Drama Championships.
This impressive achievement underscores the school's dedication to fostering excellence in the performing arts.
With more than 80 per cent of the 212 entries in the drama section coming from PLC Armidale, the students' remarkable talent and hard work were evident throughout the competition. This level of participation and success highlights the school's commitment to providing outstanding opportunities in speech and drama, enabling students to develop their creativity, confidence, and communication skills.
Jo Wysel, Head of Creative and Performing Arts at PLC Armidale, expressed her pride in the students' achievements, and incredible dedication and passion for drama.
"Their performances at the Eisteddfod were a testament to their hard work and the excellent guidance provided by our dedicated staff, Mrs Wysel said.
"Winning all first prizes and the annual shield is a significant accomplishment and reflects the high standard of our drama program."
Speech and Drama Teacher, Kylie Alcorn, also extended her congratulations to the students.
"It has been a joy to see our students excel and be recognised for their talent and effort," Mrs Alcorn said.
"The skills they have developed through our Speech and Drama program, such as public speaking, teamwork, and creative expression, are invaluable and will benefit them throughout their lives."
PLC Armidale Principal Mrs Nicola Taylor said the college's dominance in this section of the Armidale Eisteddfod was a clear indication of the school's thriving arts culture.
"The success not only highlights the students' individual talents but also showcases the effectiveness of the school's comprehensive performing arts curriculum," she said.
Jo Wysel further emphasised the importance of speech and drama skills in everyday life, adding, "Speech and drama are not just about performing on stage; they are about building confidence, enhancing communication skills, and developing empathy. These are essential skills that our students carry with them beyond the classroom, preparing them for future challenges and opportunities."
Mrs Taylor expressed her thanks to Jo Wysel and Kylie Alcorn for their unwavering dedication and expertise in guiding the students to such outstanding achievements.
"Their efforts have been instrumental in fostering a nurturing and stimulating environment where students can thrive and excel," Mrs Taylor said.
For more information contact PLC Armidale on 0456 521 587
