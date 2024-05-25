Director returns from fellowship tour after bonny time in Scotland

NERAM director Rachael Parsons has just returned from a fellowship at the Burrell Collection in Glasgow, where she not only got a chance to see behind scenes of one of the greatest art collections ever amassed by one person, she also got to tick off some bucket list travel experiences while she was there.
In 2020, Ms Parsons was awarded a Museums and Galleries NSW Fellowship that offer senior staff from NSW museums, galleries and Aboriginal cultural spaces the opportunity to spend two weeks at another cultural organisation.
Ms Parsons original proposal was to go to the Dallas Museum of Art with a focus on youth engagement programming, but then COVID happened and international travel became impossible for the next two years.
"By the time borders opened up again and it was possible to take up the fellowship opportunity, the project proposed for Dallas was no longer as relevant, so with support from MGNSW, I rethought my proposal and decided to go the Burell Collection in Glasgow, Scotland," Ms Parsons said.
"The Burrell Collection has some interesting similarities to NERAM. Both organisations opened to the public in 1983 and were built to home and show significant collections donated by a single collector. The story of Sir William Burrell (1861-1958) resonates strongly with what we know of Howard Hinton OBE (1866-1948).
"Sir William Burrell (1861-1958) was born and raised in Glasgow. He joined his father and brother in the family business as a shipping merchant, and through clever investments, made a fortune. This allowed him to pursue his life's work - collecting art and antiques.
"Even at school his love of art was apparent. He bought his first painting aged 15 with a few shillings he'd been given for a cricket bat. This was the catalyst for a great love and appreciation of art. He went on to be an active collector for over 75 years, with a passion to learn and understand more about the art and objects lasting his whole life."
By 1900, Burrell was a respected collector in the fields of late Gothic and early Renaissance European art, including magnificent tapestries and stained glass and late 19th century French art, including more than 20 works by Edgar Degas.
He was one of the largest donors of artworks to the 1901 Glasgow International Exhibition, the legacy of which is the much-loved Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum. He was knighted in 1927 for services to art.
"Sir William believed in free education for all and wanted the people of the city to be able to access his fine collection," Ms Parsons said.
"In 1944, together with his wife Constance, he generously gifted the collection to the City of Glasgow and the Burrell Collection is now an extraordinary museum located in Pollock Country Park."
In 2022, the Burell Collection reopened after a redevelopment project that aimed to protect an internationally significant collection and historic building, by creating a benchmark for accessibility, environmental and economic sustainability, and by repositioning The Burrell Collection as a world-class destination.
"The Burrell Collection has set new standards for sustainability in public buildings in Glasgow and will ensure the original vision for the building meets the needs and expectations of audiences today and in the future," Ms Parsons said.
"It is this project and other cultural infrastructure developments that I was researching during my fellowship.
"At NERAM we are looking at the future needs of the institution across programming, facilities and sustainability. I used my time at the Burrell Collection to see how they have approached these challenges and opportunities and to see what lessons may be applied back home at NERAM.
"The fellowship provided me with access to staff and back of house areas of the Burrell Collection as well as access to other major cultural infrastructure projects managed by Glasgow Life. I learnt a lot while I was there and happily had access to see some fantastic art and art spaces in the process."
But Rachael's braw trip to Scotland wasn't all work and no play. Once her fellowship was finished, she spent some time travelling to parts of Scotland that had been on her bucket list for years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.