Agriculture

Special rep for Australian ag sector Su McCluskey visits UNE

By Newsroom
May 22 2024 - 2:06pm
Special Representative for Australian Agriculture, Su McCluskey, and UNE Vice-Chancellor Professor Chris Moran in discussion on the UNE Armidale campus this week. Picture supplied
Australian agriculture needs to ramp up the implementation of measurable sustainability practices, Australia's first Special Representative for the sector told UNE researchers.

