Weather can't drown community spirit

The festival was big and the chill came with a vengeance. Following a lunch-time storm, temperatures plummeted to about four degrees as night fell at the Armidale Showgrounds.
And despite the ground turning into a muddy slush, there was little the weather could do to dampen the community spirit. The show indeed went on.
Fire pits liberally scattered across the grounds were also a worthwhile investment offering radiant heat to battle the blustery cold.
The council must be praised for securing the big top tent which invariably saved the main stage from coming to a crashing halt as rain and lightning hammered down during the afternoon.
Apart from muddy shoes, the whole event was broadly unaffected, the Live and Local stage provided some of the last vestiges of dry ground and an enthusiastic crowd circulated to watch some of the live acts.
A personal highlight for me was a local act on the main stage in Guyra DJ Electric Postman who served as the ultimate hype-man for the headlining Rubens.
The fist-pumping farmer worked the crowd into an electrifying frenzy with some dance beat remixes of an eclectic collection of pop songs including Madison Avenue, Florence and the Machine and Daft Punk.
Food stalls were constantly swamped as were local and visiting brewers and distillers and despite the abundance of drink - I didn't see anyone being anti-social.
So this weekend community spirit conquered the storm as thousands of people enjoyed the music.
Proving a real determination to beat the chill, around 100 people also took on the chilly dip, either swimming or taking a few-minute dip in Dumaresq dam on Sunday. I took photos, but shied away from dipping a toe!
Jacob McMaster, Editor
