Seeing the forest for the trees

It's really easy to get caught up in the small details in life, ticking off a list of jobs in the day just to get to the next day.
However, something has regularly been able to snap me out of it over the last couple of weeks - the burnt orange and red hues of the trees as they shed before winter.
Even the wet weather has done little more than provide more reflections for the vibrant colours of the trees adorning the streets of Armidale.
Driving down Marsh Street into town particularly has looked like an expressionist oil painting, a blaze of colour against the grey clouds.
I had started to begrudge waking up in the darkness again as the days get shorter, but it also means I occasionally get to enjoy those wintry sunrises.
It's a really pleasant reminder that we can both get our jobs done through the day, but also to take that 20 seconds just to breathe and enjoy our surroundings, or day dream about a weekend barbecue, an upcoming trip or whatever might force a smile.
If you're a summer person then Autumn might just be a grinding reminder that it's on the verge of being really cold for quite a while, but at least that makes a good excuse to curl up on the couch with your loved ones or pets to enjoy a book/movie/tv series.
Try take a little time in your day just to enjoy what is around you, it might surprise you.
Jacob McMaster, Editor
