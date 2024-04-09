ARC hosts community beach party to officially open Dumaresq Dam Reserve

Dumaresq Dam Reserve will officially be open this weekend for residents and visitors to enjoy the full facilities of the upgraded nature reserve.
Armidale Regional Council (ARC) announced they will be hosting the official opening ceremony and a family "beach party" event on Saturday, April 13 from 11am to celebrate the dam's opening, which will include a lolly hunt, free ice cream and a free barbecue lunch.
The reserve had a "soft" opening before Christmas, while some elements of the Dumaresq Dam Reserve were still under construction, however they have now been completed.
The recently finished nature playground was one of the last elements of the $3.9 million upgraded reserve to be installed. The playground consists of spaces that incorporate natural elements and encourage a connection with the outdoors.
ARC mayor, councillor Sam Coupland, said children will love the new playground that features natural materials, plants, rocks, and other elements found in nature.
"The aim is to provide a more sensory and immersive play experience, fostering creativity, exploration, and a sense of environmental stewardship among children," he said.
"This design prioritises sustainability and aims to blend seamlessly with the Dumaresq Dam surrounding environment, promoting a harmonious relationship between play and nature."
Safety rails and signage around the jetty have also been completed and ecological interpretive signs on flora and fauna have also been placed along the walking trail.
Federal New England MP, Barnaby Joyce, will be attending the official opening, alongside other dignitaries from ARC.
The upgraded Dumaresq Dam Reserve also includes a camp site area/unpowered motorhome parking area, a new contemporary amenities block, picnic shelters and barbecue facilities, bitumen internal roads and parking areas, parking including long bay parking near the upgraded boat ramp, landscaping and new pathways and additional boardwalks.
Contractor JNC was working around the clock to put the finishing touches on the project, which includes the jetty, artificial beach, security upgrades, tree plantings, interpretive signage, solar lighting and food grade water for the BBQ areas, water fountain and amenities.
Cr Coupland said they were excited to have all elements of Dumaresq Dam Reserve complete and open for everyone to enjoy.
"The reserve will be a huge drawcard for people moving to the region and visitors to the New England region," he said.
"With its fabulous fishing, camping, swimming and bushwalking the redeveloped site adds to the many great outdoor spaces we have in the New England making the region a place where people want to live.
"The upgrades will make it even more popular with the local community who love spending time at this special nature reserve."
