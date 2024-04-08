Nominations for the 2024 UNE Alumni Awards are now open

Nominations for the 2024 University of New England (UNE) Alumni Awards are now being accepted.
Members of UNE Convocation - including graduates, current or former UNE Council members, staff and former staff of the University of New England for - can nominated graduates for the UNE Distinguished Alumni Award, UNE Alumni Community Award and UNE Rising Star Award.
UNE Distinguished Alumni Award will be presented to a UNE graduate who:
UNE Alumni Community Award will be presented to a UNE graduate who:
UNE Rising Star Award will be presented to a UNE graduate who:
One graduate may be nominated for more than one award category; however, the nominee may not win more than one category in any award year, and is not eligible to win the same category more than once.
Self-nominations will not be accepted.
Nominations must include: completed nomination form; completed selection criteria for the award (see award information below); two written references from referees; current resume or biography of nominee; and optionally supporting evidence including awards, media clippings, electronic media footage.
Nominations for the annual awards close on June 30.
