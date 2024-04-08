Author Sophie Masson brings her tale of French cuisine to Glen Innes

Love, hope and the consolations of the perfect strawberry tart inspires Sophie Masson's latest novel, which she will be discussing at an author morning tea at The Makers Shed in Glen Innes on Saturday, April 20.
The Armidale-based author will talk with Michael Burge about her French-themed work, The Paris Cooking School, which was inspired by Paris itself.
Ms Masson said she loved the city and had been there multiple times.
"Several members of my family live there, plus I had the great good luck to be awarded a writer's residency there for six months some years ago, so I really got to know it well," she said.
Born in Indonesia to French parents, Ms Masson came to Australia at a young age.
This latest work for adult readers was published under the pen name Sophie Beaumont.
The Paris Cooking School is the story of two Australian women who travel to the 'City of Light' to attend a course at a fictitious cuisine hub run by Sylvie Morel.
Struggling with creative obstacles, marital betrayal and business rivalry, the three women encounter challenging crossroads life has placed in their pathways; although with the delights of French cuisine as their guide, things don't sour for long.
"I loved putting my characters in the midst of this amazing city, as they discovered more about French food culture, and history, walking all over Paris, and falling in love," she said.
"I think readers everywhere love the fact that this is a joyful book.
"There are dramas, the characters have difficulties they have to overcome, but things work out, and the whole atmosphere is full of the joy and sweetness that life can bring; and of course in such a lovely setting.
"I adored writing this book and I am so delighted that readers have taken it so much to their hearts."
Ms Masson and her husband came to the New England region when he started a Rural Science degree and she was keen to finish an Arts degree.
"We had one child then, our daughter, but two more children were born here, our two sons," she said.
"When we finished the degrees we decided to stay as we loved it here."
According to Masson, the region had the perfect mix for the burgeoning family, natural beauty, work opportunities, artistic life, and a suitable climate.
"We are both from Europe and love the fact there are real seasons here," she said.
"We feel at home here, having built our beautiful mud-brick home and brought up our three kids here, and even though now they have grown up and moved away, they and their families often come to visit because they love coming home too."
Sophie Masson in conversation with Michael Burge will be held on Saturday, April 20 at High Country Books, The Makers Shed. For more info visit themakersshed.org.
