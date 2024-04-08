The Armidale Express
Author Sophie Masson brings her tale of French cuisine to Glen Innes

April 8 2024 - 12:58pm
Armidale-based author Sophie Masson. Picture supplied
Love, hope and the consolations of the perfect strawberry tart inspires Sophie Masson's latest novel, which she will be discussing at an author morning tea at The Makers Shed in Glen Innes on Saturday, April 20.

