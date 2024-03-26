Local all-girl team raises $20,000 for Victor Chang Institute

Another substantial amount has been raised for the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute after a New England school livestock team prepared and paraded a charity steer for the third year in a row.
On Friday, March 22, the 2024 charity steer bred by Murray & Michelle Power at Walcha and prepared and paraded by PLC Armidale, was auctioned for $20,000.
The Schute Bell Charity Steer is auctioned every year at the Sydney Royal Easter Show, and each year, a school is asked to prepare and parade the donated steer.
When PLC Armidale was initially approached three years ago, a Schute Bell representative believed it would be a one-time event. However, the all-girl team's unwavering dedication and meticulous preparation led to their reinvitation last year and again this year.
They are the first team in the auction's history outside the Riverina area to be asked and the first to be asked for three consecutive years, a testament to their commitment and passion.
The livestock team has existed for 24 years and has developed rapidly in the last decade under the leadership of Tim Light and Briony Looker, the current PLC Armidale livestock team managers.
Mr Light expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to prepare the charity steers for Shute Bell Badgery Lumby in 2024, a sentiment that resonates with the team's appreciation for the trust placed in them.
"Three years in a row is a huge privilege, and I think it is down to the service we provide," Mr Light said.
"This year, we have the largest team we've ever had, and it's incredibly productive. Our reputation precedes us, and people recognise the PLC Armidale Livestock Team and the girls are immensely proud to represent their college and to work for us."
