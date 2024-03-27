Expo 'shines light' on New England producers | photos

Over 7000 people turned out to Hampden Park in Uralla for the 2024 Seasons of New England Festival.
Event founder and coordinator Tara Toomey is currently in Sydney with the Seasons of New England stall at the Royal Easter Show.
Expo secretary and Tara's husband, Andrew Toomey said the turnout was incredible and the beautiful autumn weather could not have been more perfect.
"Tara and I are both over the moon with how the day went," Mr Toomey said.
"The turnout exceeded all of our expectations, we're grateful for the beautiful Autumn New England weather which no doubt helped to bring in the crowds, giving them the chance to see how many talented producers we have in the region.
"It's great to be able to shine a light on our local producers and to give them a platform.
"Everything is handmade, its homegrown, it's local and I think people certainly appreciate that aspect of the festival.
"Being able to speak to the producers face to face, that's something we are excited about, people can see the produce for what it is and meet the producers and have the opportunity to make that connection.
"There was a real buzz here in Uralla, there were a few people commenting on how you'd look up the main street of the highway back through town and as far as you could see it was bumper to bumper traffic," he said.
Many of the products that were available for purchase at the festival are also available online at the seasons of New England Website: https://seasonsofnewengland.com.au/
