Armidale Liberals plan to run five endorsed candidates on council ticket

The Armidale Branch of the Liberal Party plans to run five endorsed candidates in the Armidale Regional Council (ARC) elections.
The 2024 NSW Local Government elections will be take place on Saturday, September 14.
This will be the first time since 2012 the Armidale Liberals have run an endorsed team in a coordinated effort for greater representation on council.
The plan is to run five endorsed candidates above the line, in a field of nine, believing they will be able to achieve better management of the council's finances.
"The council has a sad history of late financial accounts, blowouts in General Fund deficits and no plan to stop increasing rates," said NSW Liberal MP, Aileen MacDonald.
"We are frustrated with council's financial mismanagement, and we are making a concerted effort to have a strong and responsible presence in the running of the Armidale Region."
Ms MacDonald said Armidale and Guyra residents pay some of the highest rates in NSW.
She said despite the high rates, the region was no closer to fixing ongoing water quality issues and dams which don't work.
"The people of the Armidale region deserve better representation and competent management of this beautiful part of the state," she said.
"We are presenting in September with a strong Liberal team which will do just that."
