Teenager dies after being hit by vehicle

A teenager has died following a crash on March 21.
Emergency services responded to a call at about 8.50pm that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle along Old Inverell Road at Armidale.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the 17-year-old male pedestrian, before he was taken to Armidale Rural Referral Hospital, however he died a short time later.
The 24-year-old male driver was uninjured.
He was taken to the same hospital for mandatory testing.
Officers attached to New England Police District established a crime scene and began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
