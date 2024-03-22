The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Teenager dies after being hit by vehicle

March 22 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A teenager has died following a crash on March 21.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.