How do we keep children engaged at school without technology?

Picture by Shutterstock.

This is branded content.

The wonders of technology have brought a range of benefits to children and families alike. Modern videoconferencing apps turn the distances between families into simple clicks on a screen.



With features such as voice-to-text and generative AI, much can be said of the power of modern technology.



Considering new technologies' benefits, they can also bring considerable upheaval. Instead of essay writing, there are opportunities for deceit around nearly every corner - emerging risks for educators who need to understand if their students have made a genuine attempt to learn content, or have simply pushed it through a search engine.



For those who complete a masters of education online, it will be imperative that their skills are used to enhance the outcomes of those who pass through the schooling system.



In a world that is very unfamiliar when compared to generations past, let's explore how children can be engaged with their environment - without being glued to the technology of their contemporaries.



Students are overexposed to technology

The saturation of technology in modern life presents a unique set of challenges for students.



Gone are the days when a computer would be a rarity, an item occasionally used in a classroom dedicated to the use of technology for practical purposes (and for some students, video games).



Instead, technology is intertwined throughout the classroom - students find themselves embedded with laptops, tablets, online classroom portals, and high-speed internet, providing access to cutting-edge tools in a fraction of the time.



This transformation goes beyond technology in the classroom - instead, as we look at technology, we must consider how it is used by all stakeholders, including teachers.



From the relationships between teacher, student, and content, technology has transformed the way that teachers teach, and how students absorb content.

Technology - hero, or villain?

It is well understood that technology is incredibly powerful at breaking down physical barriers. For example, it seems incredibly unlikely that students five or even ten years ago would have been able to pick up videoconferencing tools such as Zoom to learn during a pandemic.



Technology has done an amazing job of connecting the disenfranchised with learning opportunities, providing a voice to those who struggle to communicate, and enhancing the learning experience beyond simple drawings and designs.



That being said, one must question if technology is truly the modern hero of classrooms. It's well documented that extended usage of technology can have negative ongoing impacts on young people - in the eSafety Commissioner's recent State of Play report, it was found that an astounding 21 per cent of young people aged between 8 and 17 experienced some form of threat or abuse as a part of being online.



These sorts of behaviours can encompass the digital experience.



When the digital divide between the classroom and the playground disappears, the immense power of the internet can sometimes become incredibly hazardous to young people.

Breaking the technological addiction

Teaching does not solely have to be an experience where students are saturated with digital content.



For centuries, teachers taught with the tools that they had available to them - from the humble blackboard to today's tablets, teaching has evolved as a result of changing social and technological constructs.



Introducing elements of teaching where students are not as reliant on technology to complete tasks is an important part of the development of tomorrow's educators.



While it may seem like this skill is somewhat lost, introducing elements of physical education such as play remains a crucial element of early childhood development.



Bringing such ideas into further education settings could be an incredibly powerful opportunity for educators to foster growth in students, without having to be dependent on technology for all classroom activities.



The best part about it is that activities involving play can be used in groups of all ages - providing a way for students to be creative and innovate in their own, unique way.

Picture by Shutterstock

Play - A powerful motivator

Play-based activities can be used to support traditional teaching experiences. From physical activities such as ball games to cognitive activities such as problem-solving, play offers a wide variety of tasks that can support the development and education of a young person.



Tasks such as orienteering with a physical map, or the creation of art using a variety of mediums, allow for students to use their imaginations to identify solutions and create new things based on their own ideas.



While these activities can be supported by technology, the power of play-based activities is that they are at their greatest potential when they are implemented with minimal technological assistance. That way, students can use their own skills to do their best, without relying on technology to provide an answer.



This can be valuable in the real world when students become adults and have to navigate the complexities of changing environments, such as changes to freeways.



A wonderful part of play-based tasks is that they are not simply limited to children's tasks. In fact, many enterprises use some sort of team-based task as a form of team-building and group bonding.



Activities involving some sort of play can be helpful in driving positive experiences and fostering valuable offline time.

The power of tech-free experiences

While technology can be an incredibly powerful tool in the classroom, students can benefit from a wider range of activities.



The negative impacts of digital misuse and overuse on young people are well known - and introducing activities that take students away from the digital landscape can be a valuable way of introducing creativity and imagination into activities in a unique way.



Play-based experiences can be a motivator that ignites cognitive skills such as concentration, problem-solving, and recognition.



These skills can then form a part of a student's everyday life, using the skills they've picked up in a classroom environment to then apply to activities such as grocery shopping or traveling when they're older.



Much can be said of the impact of technology - whether it should be considered a transformation of the modern age, or if it is simply a handcuff on the development of young people.



In reality, technology is much like any other material - used correctly, it can make a genuine, positive difference in young lives.

