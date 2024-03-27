Drummond part of successful hydropanel trial delivering sustainable drinking water to schools

Drummond Memorial Public School in Armidale has participated in a successful statewide trial delivering sustainable drinking water to NSW school students.
Drummond was one of just 10 schools statewide that received hydropanels, which extracts water by condensation using the sun's energy.
Collected water is then mineralised for ideal composition and taste, making premium-quality drinking water a readily available resource.
The system requires no electricity and can function in both humid and dry climates, providing clean drinking water in rural and remote locations.
The hydropanels are manufactured by SOURCE.
"We have been thrilled with the engagement and impact resulting from our projects in New South Wales schools," Chief Revenue Office Robert Bartrop said of the trial.
Mr Bartrop said the technology could provide clean drinking water to dozens of NSW schools, which are presently reliant on PET bottles for drinking water availability.
"The pilot has demonstrated that hydropanels are a reliable, high-quality and cost-effective way to provide water to schools in some of the remote parts of the state.
"Students, teachers, and parents have all been excited to have clean water at school - something that is taken for granted at schools in Sydney".
In a partnership between SOURCE and the Department of Education, Drummond Public School was one of 10 locations to receive panels, given their drought-prone nature.
The project has produced enough drinking water to offset the provision of half a million bottles of drinking water and is maintaining a drinking supply to 1500 students and teachers in remote parts of the state.
In 2022 the Department of Education estimated that almost 50 NSW schools relied on deliveries of bottled water because of no permanent access to safe, clean drinking water.
According to researchers at the Australian National University, Australians in more than 400 remote or regional communities lack access to good-quality drinking water.
